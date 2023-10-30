Free trade deal between EU and Australia collapses

The two sides have tussled over how far Europe should prise open its markets to Australia’s sheep meat, beef and sugar exports.Since 2018, the painstaking discussions have picked through everything from chemicals to cosmetics, but have repeatedly come unstuck over market access for Australian products such as beef and sheep meat.

Australian agriculture minister Murray Watt said EU negotiators had refused to budge during the latest round of talks, held on the sidelines of a Group of Seven (G-7) meeting in Japan. “Unfortunately we just didn’t get the movement on the EU side that was required,” he told national broadcaster ABC on Monday.

Mr Watt said it was unlikely talks would resume during “this current term of Parliament” – indicating the Australian government may not return to the negotiating table until after the 2025 general election. headtopics.com

“I think it will be quite some time before any Australian government or any EU leadership is able to negotiate a deal. And that’s a bit of a shame,” Mr Watt added. A European Commission spokesperson said it had been optimistic of striking a deal in Osaka, but that Australia had “re-tabled agricultural demands that did not reflect recent negotiations”.French trade minister Olivier Becht late last week flagged a “number of very positive advances”, raising hopes that an agreement would be reached.

The two sides have tussled over how far Europe should prise open its markets to Australia’s sheep meat, beef and sugar exports. At the same time, Europe wants better access to Australia’s rich deposits of “critical minerals”, easing its reliance on Russia and China for the key ingredients in clean-energy products such as wind turbines and electric car batteries. headtopics.com

In July, the two parties failed to reach a deal during talks in Brussels, with Australia saying it had not been guaranteed “significant” access to the European market for its agricultural products. AFPPlease verify your e-mail to read this subscriber-only article in full

Free trade deal between EU and Australia collapsesSYDNEY: A free trade deal between the European Union and Australia has unravelled despite early optimism, with Canberra saying on Monday (Oct 30) it could take years until negotiations resume. Read more ⮕

Free diabetes screening for some residents at new Bukit Batok health centreSome residents in Bukit Batok East will be able to receive free diabetes screening with the opening of a new community health centre. The initiative is aimed at younger Singaporeans who have a family history of diabetes. Sabrina Ng with more. Read more ⮕

Breast cancer screening 2023: Where to go for free or cheap mammogramsBreast cancer is the most common cancer affecting Singaporean women — almost one in 13 women in Singapore will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. The good news is that it can be detectable in many cases before it is too late. The key is to be conscientious about doing breast self-examinations and going for mammograms regularly. Read more ⮕

Wade named Australia captain for T20 series against IndiaMatthew Wade will captain Australia's squad during their upcoming Twenty20 tour of India in November and December with Mitch Marsh due to return home after the Cricket World Cup. Read more ⮕

Head repays Australia's faith with blistering hundredDHARAMSALA, India : Travis Head's return to action proved worth the wait for Australia as the opener smashed a blazing hundred in his World Cup debut to set up a five-run victory in a high-scoring thriller against New Zealand on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Australia edge New Zealand by five runs in record World Cup epicDHARAMSALA, India: Five-time champions Australia edged out gallant New Zealand by just five runs in the highest-scoring World Cup game in history on Saturday (Oct 28). Australia piled up 388 all out as Travis Head top scored with 109 and fellow opener David Warner made 81. Read more ⮕