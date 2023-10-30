Frasers Centrepoint Trust receives 3.6 million units in performance fees

Fraser's Centrepoint Trust (FCT) has received over 3,580,068 units dispensed at a price of S$2.1903 per unit as a payment of the management fee.

Specifically, FCT used payments for the following: 20% of the management fee served as compensation for a performance fee from 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023; 35% is for another performance fee from 1 April 2023 to 30 June 2023; and 55% of the base fee component and performance-free covers from 1 July 2023 to 30 September 2023.The payment for FCT management fees by units is administered in the trust deed dated 5 June 2006.

Through the units received, FCT holds a total of 85,290,961 units, and the overall number of units in issue is 1,712,039,299.

