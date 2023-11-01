Frasers Centrepoint Trust completes $338m divestment of Changi City Point

In a statement, FCT's manager said the balance of the divestment consideration worth $321.1m, was paid to its trustee. The divestment fee is $1.7m payable in cash whilst other divestment expenses of $0.2m and the transfer of tenants' security deposits of $6.4m.

This means the net proceeds from the divestment are around $329.7m, which will be used for the repayment of FCT's debts.

