Four-year-old girl dies in road accident near her home

Four-year-old Zara Mei tragically died in a road accident near her home after being hit by a car while crossing the road with her sister and maid. Zara's father described her as a careful girl who was taught to check the roads before crossing. The incident occurred on January 23.





