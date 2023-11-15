Four-year-old Gaza boy orphaned and amputated in Israeli airstrike

Little Ahmad Shabat is being looked after by his uncle at the Shuhada al-Aqsa hospital in the Gaza Strip on Nov 14, 2023. GAZA – The boy keeps asking for his parents, and he wants to get up and walk, but his parents are dead and his legs have been amputated.

That is the plight of Ahmed Shabat, a four-year-old boy whose parents were killed when their home in the town of Beit Hanoun in the north-eastern corner of the Gaza Strip“The child asks every day, ‘Where is my father? Where is my mother?’ Every single day. But we try very hard to make him forget, and adjust to the situation he is currently in,” said Ahmed’s uncle, Mr Ibrahim Abu Amsha, who has become his guardian. Mr Abu Amsha said the force of the blast threw the boy into a neighbouring house and killed 17 family members in total.More than 52,000 people lived in Beit Hanoun before the war. There is barely a single inhabitable building still standing there, according to a report in Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth by veteran Israeli reporter Nahum Barnea, who was taken to see it by the Israeli military on Saturda

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Israeli troops enter Gaza's biggest hospital in search operationIsraeli troops entered Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City and conducted a search operation, causing concern over the fate of trapped civilians. The hospital has been targeted due to Israeli forces' claim that Hamas fighters operate from tunnels beneath it. Several patients, including newborn babies, have died as a result of the siege.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Israeli Tanks Advance on Gaza Hospital as Hamas Denies AccusationsIsraeli tanks have advanced on Gaza City's main hospital, accusing Hamas of using patients as human shields. Hamas denies the accusations and claims that the hospital is under siege, resulting in the deaths of 32 patients in the last three days. The armed wing of Hamas has offered to release women and children in exchange for a five-day truce.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

TODAYONLİNE: Israeli military finds weapons and hostages in Gaza children's hospitalThe Israeli military shared video and photographs on Monday (Nov 13) showing what it said were weapons stored by Hamas in the basement of a children's hospital in Gaza where it also said hostages appear to have been held.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Israeli military raids Al Shifa Hospital in GazaThe Israeli military said it was carrying out a raid on Wednesday against Palestinian Hamas militants in Al Shifa Hospital, the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital, and urged them all to surrender.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Heavy Rain in Gaza Raises Concerns for Homeless PalestiniansHeavy rain in Gaza brings new concerns and challenges for Palestinians who are homeless and living in makeshift tents after weeks of Israeli bombardment. The start of the rainy season increases fears of flooding and the spread of disease.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Heavy Rains in Gaza Pose Challenges for Displaced PalestiniansHeavy rains in Gaza pose challenges for Palestinians, many of whom are homeless and living in makeshift tents after weeks of Israeli bombardment. The start of the rainy season and the possibility of flooding increased fears that the densely populated enclave's sewage system would be overwhelmed and disease would spread.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »