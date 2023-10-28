Four opposition parties announce coalition, targeting 8-10 constituencies in next election

SINGAPORE — Four opposition parties – National Solidarity Party (NSP), Red Dot United (RDU), Singapore People’s Party (SPP) and Singapore United Party (SUP) – entered into a non-formal political partnership as they signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) on Saturday (Oct 28) at the Copthorne King’s Hotel.

Representing each of the four parties to sign the MOU were Ravi Philemon, RDU’s secretary-general; Steve Chia, SPP’s secretary-general; Mohd Ridzwan Mohammad, NSP’s vice-president; and Andy Zhu, SUP’s secretary-general. Also present at the MOU signing was Lina Chiam, from SPP and a former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament.

“I am happy to see SPP being part of this Coalition, and I hope it will be a positive step forward for all parties involved. I discussed this with Mr Chiam (See Tong) and he gave his nod to this. We all look to a good working relation with all the parties in this Coalition,” shared Mrs Chiam with The Independent Singapore. headtopics.com

The coalition saw each party still retaining their own political party identity and branding but contesting together in eight to 10 constituencies during the next General Election. During the press conference to introduce the coalition, the party leaders said that they are committed to avoiding three-corner fights, presenting a joint manifesto during the election, and exploring the feasibility of sharing candidates between the four parties in the Coalition.

In the previous election, the RDU contested in Jurong GRC, while the SPP contested in Potong Pasir SMC and Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC. The NSP contested in Sembawang GRC and Tampines GRC, while the SUP is a new political party formed in December 2020. The next General Election is due by Nov 2025.SPP secretary-general Steve Chia explained why the four parties opted for an informal partnership instead of a formal alliance. headtopics.com

