Four Japan nuclear plant workers splashed with tainted water

The incident on Wednesday highlights the dangers Japan still faces in decommissioning the plant that was knocked out by an immense tsunami in 2011 in the world's worst atomic disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

Five workers were cleaning pipes at the ALPS system filtering wastewater for release into the sea when two were splashed when a hose came off accidentally, a spokesman for operator TEPCO told AFP.The radiation levels of the two hospitalised men's bodies were at or above 4 becquerels per square centimetre, the threshold considered to be safe.

The possibility that the two men sustained burns due to radiation exposure is low, according to a doctor, TEPCO said.Russia says Japan did not inform it fully about radioactive Fukushima waterTEPCO is analysing how the incident happened and reviewing measures to prevent a repeat, he said. headtopics.com

The release of the 540 Olympic swimming pools' worth of water is meant to clear space for the much more hazardous task of removing radioactive fuel and rubble from three stricken reactors. We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »