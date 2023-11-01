Founding lady of Singapore netball Tan Yoon Yin dies aged 94

A devoted and gutsy figure who was an inspiration to many in the netball fraternity is what the 94-year-old, who died on Tuesday, is fondly remembered for. The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, who served as the association’s chief from 2012 until September, said: “She used to come for our games, rain or shine she would turn up.

Yoon Yin, who was a physical education teacher, was driven to set up the netball association after noticing sports were not popular among the young, especially school girls and women. Setting up the netball association in 1962 was just the first step. She used her own money to buy manuals on how to coach netball teams and umpire matches, even starting an umpiring course.

She pushed for netball to be recognised as an extra-curricular activities in the Ministry of Education’s physical education curriculum and was honoured by the ministry in 2014. 🕊 In Loving Memory of Mrs. Tan Yoon Yin 🕊 It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of a...Former Netball Singapore executive director Judy Kong remembers Yoon Yin, whom she first met in 1965 as a trainee teacher at the Teachers’ Training College, for her conviction.

“It took a lot of determination to get things going and for that, it promoted the sport, schools were playing the sport, girls were playing the sport. For the successors, they built upon what they had started and netball has grown from strength to strength.”

Ng, 45, who played from 1999 to 2012, said: “What struck me was that keen interest in the team itself – who were the players, how did we enjoy the trainings and games and how we felt about the tournament. It wasn’t about the winning or losing but she was interested in us as individuals.”

