Founding lady of Singapore netball Tan Yoon Yin dies aged 94

In 1962, her efforts came to fruition and she became the founder and first president of the Singapore Women’s Netball Association, now known as Netball Singapore, thus laying the foundation for the growth of the sport.

Former Netball Singapore president Jessica Tan, who was saddened by Yoon Yin’s passing, recalled how she remained an ardent supporter of Singapore netball even after stepping down. “I still remember there was one year it was raining so heavily, she came all drenched and she and Mr Tan (her husband) used to come even though she had difficulty, she walked much slower because of her age and all that, she came to all our games and just cheered us on. She was just an inspiration to all our girls.

Yoon Yin, who was a physical education teacher, was driven to set up the netball association after noticing sports were not popular among the young, especially school girls and women. Setting up the netball association in 1962 was just the first step. She used her own money to buy manuals on how to coach netball teams and umpire matches, even starting an umpiring course.

She pushed for netball to be recognised as an extra-curricular activities in the Ministry of Education’s physical education curriculum and was honoured by the ministry in 2014. She said: “When Mrs Tan and a group of like-minded ladies decided to register the association, it took a lot of guts and gumption at the point in time, as not many families wanted their daughters to play sport.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: South Korea economic growth to exceed potential rate in 2024, Yoon saysSEOUL : South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday economic growth would likely accelerate in the second half of 2023 and exceed the potential growth rate in 2024.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Sales start for regular-priced tickets to Singapore Grand Prix 2024Singapore Grand Prix race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd has announced that it will start sales of regular priced tickets for the 2024 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, after early bird tickets have sold out one month ahead of the expected promotional phase. The regular priced tickets will go on sale come Nov 1, 2023, at 10.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

INDEPENDENTSG: PM Lee calls on S’poreans to uphold the spirit of Lee Kuan Yew and our founding fathersHe thanks the founding fathers for transforming Singapore from a Third World to a First World nation.

Source: IndependentSG | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Singapore and Malaysia conducting feasibility study on special economic zoneSingapore and Malaysia are conducting a feasibility study on the Johor-Singapore special economic zone (SEZ) to determine interest from investors and market demand. Both sides hope to sign an agreement on the SEZ next January. Afifah Ariffin reports.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: 10 outcomes from the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ RetreatThe two countries reached agreements in several fields, including transport links, water and higher education. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Tender launched to double number of police cameras in Singapore to over 200,000 by mid-2030sThe Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Monday (Oct 30) put out a tender to double the number of police cameras installed across the country, partly to better cover new housing estates and infrastructure that have been built since such cameras were introduced in 2012. Marcus Tan reports.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕