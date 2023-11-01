Founding lady of Singapore netball Tan Yoon Yin dies aged 94

In 1962, her efforts came to fruition and she became the founder and first president of the Singapore Women’s Netball Association, now known as Netball Singapore, thus laying the foundation for the growth of the sport.
Former Netball Singapore president Jessica Tan, who was saddened by Yoon Yin’s passing, recalled how she remained an ardent supporter of Singapore netball even after stepping down. “I still remember there was one year it was raining so heavily, she came all drenched and she and Mr Tan (her husband) used to come even though she had difficulty, she walked much slower because of her age and all that, she came to all our games and just cheered us on. She was just an inspiration to all our girls.
Yoon Yin, who was a physical education teacher, was driven to set up the netball association after noticing sports were not popular among the young, especially school girls and women. Setting up the netball association in 1962 was just the first step. She used her own money to buy manuals on how to coach netball teams and umpire matches, even starting an umpiring course.
She pushed for netball to be recognised as an extra-curricular activities in the Ministry of Education’s physical education curriculum and was honoured by the ministry in 2014. She said: “When Mrs Tan and a group of like-minded ladies decided to register the association, it took a lot of guts and gumption at the point in time, as not many families wanted their daughters to play sport.
