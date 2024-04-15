Forward Singapore Exercise: A Roadmap for a Vibrant and Inclusive Future

saw fourth-generation People’s Action Party leaders hold frequent dialogues with Singaporeans to hear their concerns and needs as the team worked on a road map for the future of Singapore.A 180-page report released in October 2023 charted a pathway for making Singapore more vibrant and inclusive, fair and thriving, as well as resilient and united.

This set of measures will cost around $5 billion in the 2024 financial year. All the programmes from the Forward Singapore exerciseThis came after Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, previously selected as leader of the 4G team, announced in 2021The 4G ministers then asked for more time to reach a consensus on their next leader, as the country was still battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, then Health Minister Gan Kim Yong had an idea to assemble a group to lead Singapore’s fight against an emerging pandemic. DPM Wong was his pick to co-chair what would eventually be the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19. DPM Wong, however, remained cautious in the final press conference. He told Singaporeans that the Government would continue to maintain a high level of alertness and preparedness. This was as the virus would continue to evolve, and new infection waves would come from time to time – a take that time proved right.included a slew of progressive tax measures aimed not only at generating revenues to fund major programmes needed in the coming years, but also at addressing social inequalities.

In 2005, he became principal private secretary to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong – a role that no doubt had helped lay a solid foundation for him to take over the eventual running of the country.Colleagues in the public service have described him as someone who was always open to discussions and different viewpoints, while being willing and firm enough to make a decision.It is an open secret that DPM Wong is a music buff, and that his favourite instrument is the guitar.

While he had a scooter for a period of time after returning to Singapore, it had been more than 20 years since he last rode a bike, he said then.Mr Lawrence Wong with his golden retriever, Summer, in 2017. PHOTO: LAWRENCE WONG/INSTAGRAM

