Youths took part in most of the 275 engagement sessions involving more than 200,000 Singaporeans for Forward SG, the Ministry of Communications and Information saidThe suggestions made by youths during the process included proposals to improve social mobility, jobs and sustainabilityForward Singapore

About 54 per cent of those who took part in the 16-month-long Forward SG exercise were below the age of 39. Encouraging individuals to become community befrienders to help lower-income families and improve their access to support

Speaking to the media, Mr Wong said common topics raised by youths include jobs of the future, mental wellness and mental health, and environment and sustainability. "Our young people are not just looking for solutions. They want to be part of the solutions, and they have ideas. And that I think gives me great confidence that we have a bright future ahead of us."Mr Tay learnt about the Forward SG exercise from a poster at his school. Seeing it as a good opportunity to speak to other like-minded youths, the teen signed up with a group of friends. headtopics.com

“We actually faced a few obstacles at the start which came to light when we were given the opportunity to share our proposal to officers from the social service office,” he said. DPM Wong’s engagement with youths during a forum by CNA during the feedback exercise was also encouraging for Singapore Management University student Pranav Krishna Prasad.

“With Singapore bridging the disconnect between the public and the Government, this is really a great opportunity and it's exciting to see what is next.”

TODAYonline »

