Forward SG report unveils social support plans, lays out mindset shifts needed amid changing times

One key move the 4G leadership team intends to make to take the country forward is to create more opportunities for all Singaporeans to chart their own path in life.
These include a greater helping hand for groups such as the less well-off, mid-career workers and seniors, through means like additional financial support and improved infrastructure. The 180-page Forward Singapore report unveiled on Friday also articulated the mindset shifts required for Singapore to achieve the goals set out, such as for wider definitions of success and a stronger sense of collective responsibility towards one another.headed by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong that has involved more than 200,000 Singaporeans since it was started in June 2022.
The exercise sought to refresh Singapore's social compact – the glue that holds society together – given the challenges facing the island, which range from a more fraught external environment and a rapidly ageing population to greater job insecurity due to rapid technological change.
Programmes that support retirement adequacy for those with lower incomes, such as the Silver Support Scheme and the Matched Retirement Savings Scheme, will be updated. Young parents will also get more help, as the report recognised a need to better support families. PHOTO: ST FILE
The Singapore dream, which used to be measured by the five Cs of condominium, car, cash, credit card, and country club, had fallen out of favour, but there was still a tendency for society to measure success by old yardsticks such as the size of one's pay cheque or home, the report noted.
The report stressed that Singaporeans must build upon their strong sense of individual responsibility with a greater sense of collective responsibility from all groups.More help for low-income so that no family ‘gets trapped in a permanent underclass’: DPM Wong