Forward SG report outlines caregiving support, possibility of more parental leave to help families

The report highlighted the need to support families"at every stage" with more infant care places and childminding services, as well as improved amenities and retirement plans for seniors.
The report, which comprised findings from the Forward SG exercise held over the last 16 months, underscored the need to support families at every stage of life and empower seniors to age well. At the same time, young Singaporeans continue to aspire towards marriage and parenthood, but many are anxious about securing a flat or being able to afford starting a family while juggling work commitments, the report noted.BETTER INFANT CARE, PARENTAL LEAVE, CAREGIVER SUPPORT
“Affordable, safe and reliable” childminding services will also be introduced as an additional infant care option. SkillsFuture top-up for mature mid-career Singaporeans, more support for ITE grads: Forward SG reporton a voluntary basis from Jan 1 next year. It aims to make the additional two weeks of paid paternity leave mandatory “as soon as possible”, the report said. headtopics.com
Under this framework, flats in better locations will be kept affordable through higher subsidies but come with “tighter occupancy and resale restrictions”, including a longer minimum occupation period, subsidy clawback for first owners and an income ceiling for resale buyers.
The Friendly Streets initiative – which has senior-friendly features like “traffic calming measures” – will be expanded to all towns, the report added. The initiative is expected to be Rise in demand for assisted co-living spaces in public housing flats, as more seniors prefer to 'age in place' headtopics.com