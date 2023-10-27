Forward SG report outlines caregiving support, possibility of more parental leave to help families

The report highlighted the need to support families"at every stage" with more infant care places and childminding services, as well as improved amenities and retirement plans for seniors.

The report, which comprised findings from the Forward SG exercise held over the last 16 months, underscored the need to support families at every stage of life and empower seniors to age well. At the same time, young Singaporeans continue to aspire towards marriage and parenthood, but many are anxious about securing a flat or being able to afford starting a family while juggling work commitments, the report noted.BETTER INFANT CARE, PARENTAL LEAVE, CAREGIVER SUPPORT

“Affordable, safe and reliable” childminding services will also be introduced as an additional infant care option. SkillsFuture top-up for mature mid-career Singaporeans, more support for ITE grads: Forward SG reporton a voluntary basis from Jan 1 next year. It aims to make the additional two weeks of paid paternity leave mandatory “as soon as possible”, the report said. headtopics.com

Under this framework, flats in better locations will be kept affordable through higher subsidies but come with “tighter occupancy and resale restrictions”, including a longer minimum occupation period, subsidy clawback for first owners and an income ceiling for resale buyers.

The Friendly Streets initiative – which has senior-friendly features like “traffic calming measures” – will be expanded to all towns, the report added. The initiative is expected to be Rise in demand for assisted co-living spaces in public housing flats, as more seniors prefer to 'age in place' headtopics.com

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

'Embrace wider definitions of success': Forward SG report lays out roadmap for a new Singapore visionThe Forward SG exercise, which was launched in June 2022 to review and refresh the "social compact", found a constant theme across discussions was the evolving Singapore Dream. Read more ⮕

Forward SG report unveils social support plans, lays out mindset shifts needed amid changing timesThere will be more assurance that Singaporeans’ basic needs at every life stage will be met. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Here’s what Forward Singapore means for youThe Forward Singapore report unveiled a national strategy for a more vibrant and inclusive Singapore. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

S’pore moves to ensure respect for every job and cement lifelong learning: Forward SG reportWage gaps across professions will be narrowed, and ITE graduates will get skills upgrading help early in their careers. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

More active ageing centres, boost to retirement schemes for seniors: Forward SG reportThe new Age Well SG programme aims to keep this group active and social. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

US, China need 'comprehensive' dialogue to stabilise ties: China's top diplomat Wang YiMr Wang said he hoped his discussion with Mr Blinken will be 'constructive and forward-looking'. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕