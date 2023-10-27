Forward SG report: New roadmap with key shifts for S’pore in 7 areas including education, jobs and support for families

Singapore will undergo “seven key shifts” in its policy across various aspects of society to refresh the nation’s social compact
The Forward Singapore (Forward SG) report was launched on Friday (Oct 27) by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who described the exercise as a"roadmap" for Singapore's future headed by the nation's fourth-generation leaders.
"But as a society, we continue to measure ourselves and others on the same old yardsticks — the size of our pay cheques or the property we own," the report said. As such, Mr Wong, who will likely be Singapore's next Prime Minister, announced that the nation's fourth-generation leaders would embark on the Forward SG exercise to build a "roadmap" for the future and to refresh Singapore's "social compact" — which he defined as the "glue that holds society together".
“When young people today talk about careers and jobs, they often express a desire for meaning and purpose in what they do, not just for good salaries. In other words, we want to embrace wider definitions of success,” it said.
Adaptive learning technologies like Artificial Intelligence and deep analytics technologies may be used to further tailor curriculum to individual needs Industry players are encouraged to work with schools to co-design, co-develop and co-deliver education modules for both students and adult learners
Singaporeans will also be encouraged to venture overseas as part of their career development, with the Government helping to integrate their children smoothly back into local schoolsCommunities and employers can better appreciate and fairly remunerate those doing 'hands' and 'heart' jobs, which include professional tradespeople like electricians and plumbers, as well as those in the healthcare and aged care sectorsThe aim is to give assurances to families, helping them balance work and family...