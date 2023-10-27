Forward SG report: New roadmap with key shifts for S’pore in 7 areas including education, jobs and support for families

Singapore will undergo “seven key shifts” in its policy across various aspects of society to refresh the nation’s social compact

The Forward Singapore (Forward SG) report was launched on Friday (Oct 27) by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who described the exercise as a"roadmap" for Singapore's future headed by the nation's fourth-generation leaders.

"But as a society, we continue to measure ourselves and others on the same old yardsticks — the size of our pay cheques or the property we own," the report said. As such, Mr Wong, who will likely be Singapore's next Prime Minister, announced that the nation’s fourth-generation leaders would embark on the Forward SG exercise to build a “roadmap” for the future and to refresh Singapore’s “social compact” — which he defined as the “glue that holds society together”. headtopics.com

“When young people today talk about careers and jobs, they often express a desire for meaning and purpose in what they do, not just for good salaries. In other words, we want to embrace wider definitions of success,” it said.

Adaptive learning technologies like Artificial Intelligence and deep analytics technologies may be used to further tailor curriculum to individual needs Industry players are encouraged to work with schools to co-design, co-develop and co-deliver education modules for both students and adult learners headtopics.com

Singaporeans will also be encouraged to venture overseas as part of their career development, with the Government helping to integrate their children smoothly back into local schoolsCommunities and employers can better appreciate and fairly remunerate those doing ‘hands’ and ‘heart’ jobs, which include professional tradespeople like electricians and plumbers, as well as those in the healthcare and aged care sectorsThe aim is to give assurances to families, helping them balance work and family...

Read more:

TODAYonline »

'Embrace wider definitions of success': Forward SG report lays out roadmap for a new Singapore visionThe Forward SG exercise, which was launched in June 2022 to review and refresh the "social compact", found a constant theme across discussions was the evolving Singapore Dream. Read more ⮕

Here’s what Forward Singapore means for youThe Forward Singapore report unveiled a national strategy for a more vibrant and inclusive Singapore. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Malaysians working in S’pore planning holidays, home renovations as Singdollar surges to new high against ringgitJOHOR BAHRU – Many Malaysians working in Singapore are planning holidays and home renovations as the Singapore dollar surged to a new high against the... Read more ⮕

New fund aims to promote youths' 'active role' in shaping S'pore's heritage, with up to S$7,000 funding per projectSINGAPORE — Youths involved in projects on Singapore's heritage will now be able to tap a new fund that provides funding of up to S$7,000 per project. Read more ⮕

PAP introduces another new face in Sengkang GRCSINGAPORE — Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP) on Thursday (Oct 26) announced a new branch chair in the opposition-run Sengkang Group Representation Constituency. Read more ⮕

Forward SG report unveils social support plans, lays out mindset shifts needed amid changing timesThere will be more assurance that Singaporeans’ basic needs at every life stage will be met. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕