Forward SG report lays out roadmap for new Singapore vision

SkillsFuture top-up for mature mid-career Singaporeans, more support for ITE grads: Forward SG reportThe Forward SG exercise found better respect and remuneration were needed for "hands" and "heart" jobs, as well as more recognition of varied education paths to help students fulfil their potential. Read more ⮕

New Singapore Dream requires 'equal opportunities for all' regardless of background, educational pathway: DPM WongThe Singapore Dream has changed - and so too must the culture and policies that surround Singaporeans. Read more ⮕

'Embrace wider definitions of success': Forward SG report lays out roadmap for a new Singapore visionThe Forward SG exercise, which was launched in June 2022 to review and refresh the "social compact", found a constant theme across discussions was the evolving Singapore Dream. Read more ⮕

Here’s what Forward Singapore means for youThe Forward Singapore report unveiled a national strategy for a more vibrant and inclusive Singapore. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Forward SG report: New roadmap with key shifts for S’pore in 7 areas including education, jobs and support for familiesSINGAPORE — Singapore will undergo key shifts in policy across various aspects of society following a 16-month long feedback exercise that canvassed the views of over 200,000 Singaporeans and stakeholders. Read more ⮕