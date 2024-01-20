Former Transport Minister S Iswaran faces 27 charges including corruption

In a quiet courtroom on Thursday (Jan 18) morning, former Transport Minister S Iswaran looked on as his lead defence lawyer, Senior Counsel Davinder Singh, engaged in a mini war of words with Chief Prosecutor Tan Kiat Pheng. There was some back-and-forth in court when Mr Singh raised a matter with the judge on the number of charges, with Mr Tan responding that if he "wants to pursue this subsequently, we will address it in future".

Iswaran had just been charged with 27 offences, including corruption and obtaining valuables as a public servant. It came six months after a probe into him was made public. CNA looks at the careers of the two prominent lawyers leading their respective teams in the high-profile case, which is set to go to trial in light of Iswaran's not-guilty plea. A pre-trial conference has been fixed on March 1





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Transport Minister S Iswaran Handed 27 Charges for CorruptionFormer Transport Minister S Iswaran was on Thursday morning (Jan 18) handed 27 charges at the State Courts mostly related to bribery and corruption involving more than S$384,300. This included S$166,280 worth of event and flight tickets allegedly received from billionaire Ong Beng Seng.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Former Transport Minister S Iswaran pleads not guilty to corruption chargesFormer Transport Minister S Iswaran pleaded not guilty to 27 charges, including corruption, obtaining valuables as a public servant and obstructing justice. Among the charges, Iswaran is accused of corruptly receiving more than S$166,000 worth of flights, hotel stays and tickets to events in exchange for advancing the business interests of property tycoon Ong Beng Seng. He also faces a charge of obstructing justice, relating to a repayment he allegedly made to Singapore GP for the cost of a business flight ticket from Doha to Singapore. A pre-trial conference has been fixed on Mar 1, after some back-and-forth in court when Iswaran's lead lawyer Davinder Singh raised a matter with the judge on the number of charges.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singaporean Minister S. Iswaran Faces Corruption ChargesSingaporean Minister S. Iswaran has been charged with corruption and obtaining items from someone he had business dealings with as a public servant. He arrived at the State Courts with his legal team and is currently out on bail.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Iswaran case unlikely to delay PAP leadership handover or GE, but contest for West Coast GRC will heat upFormer Transport Minister S Iswaran’s impending court trial will have little impact on the timeline for the PAP leadership handover and General Election, as PM Lee Hsien Loong would have already considered such an outcome. The void left by S Iswaran in West Coast GRC presents a challenge for the PAP in the next election.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Former Reform Party member apologises for false statements about Law and Home Affairs MinisterA former Reform Party member apologises to Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam for publishing false statements about his alleged extramarital affair.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore's Transport Scene: What to Expect in 2024After a record-breaking year in 2023, experts predict that Singapore's transport scene will not continue its upward trend due to an increase in supply. This article explores the possible changes in public transport, ride-hailing, and Certificate of Entitlement prices that people moving around the island may face in the next 12 months.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »