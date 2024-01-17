Former security officer jailed for taking bribes from sex drug peddler

A former Certis Cisco security officer deployed to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has been sentenced to three months and two weeks in jail for accepting S$140 in bribes from an illegal sex enhancement drug peddler. The officer, Mohammad Hafizudin Hanapiah, did not take any enforcement action against the peddler in exchange for the bribes. He would also tip off the peddler about surveillance or return some of the seized goods.





