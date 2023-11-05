Former Presidential Candidate's TikTok Video on Longevity Goes Viral

Former presidential candidate Mr Ng Kok Song explains his approach to longevity in a viral TikTok video. A TikTok video of former presidential candidate Ng Kok Song’s “formula” for staying mentally and physically fit has gone viral. Named Shield, the formula is an acronym for promoting sleep, handling stress, interaction with others, exercise, lifelong learning and diet management.

The video, originally posted in August, was recently featured on several overseas media outlets and has attracted more than 3.6 million views, 162,000 likes, and 1,428 comments. Some of the reports and comments however did not seem to be aware of his presidential bid or background. Mr Ng revealed in his latest TikTok video that he adapted the acronym from its progenitor, Dr Rudolph Tanzi, who first coined the term in his neurology research

