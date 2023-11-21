Former New York detective's misconduct costs taxpayers $110m

A single New York City police detective accused of trying to close murder cases by concocting false witness testimony and coercing confessions has cost taxpayers US$110 million (S$147 million) in settlements to more than a dozen people whose convictions were overturned after some had spent decades in prison. People investigated by the former detective, Mr Louis N Scarcella, have already received a total of US$73.1 million in settlements from New York City and another US$36.

9 million from the state, according to the city and state comptroller offices. The payouts are expected to rise by tens of millions more, because the men cleared last year of burning a subway token clerk alive in 1995 have filed claims against the state





STForeignDesk » / 🏆 15. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Athletes-Women's marathon record will belong to Kenya again, says KosgeiNEW YORK : Kenya will recapture the women's marathon world record, former holder Brigid Kosgei said on Thursday, as she prepares to make her New York City Marathon debut.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

Selling fresh salmon from a farm built in a factory in New YorkTo mimic a marine environment, the lights are kept a dim, deep aqua blue that makes the salmon seem to glow. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 7. / 28,125 Read more »

Fans flock to remember Friends star Matthew Perry in New YorkFans of the actor, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, gathered outside the New York apartment building used in the show's filming.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

Former UK leader Johnson takes new role at GB News broadcasterLONDON — Former British prime minister Boris Johnson said on Friday (Oct 27) he would join television station GB News, adding another media role to his job as a columnist for the Daily Mail newspaper. 'I'm going to be giving this remarkable new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia to China, the war in Ukraine, how we...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 9. / 26,25 Read more »

Fans flock to remember Friends star Matthew Perry in New YorkNEW YORK – Matthew Perry was always their friend, too. That was the feeling among fans of the American actor, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, as they gathered Sunday outside the New York apartment building used in the show’s...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 6. / 28,125 Read more »

Fans flock to remember Friends star Matthew Perry in New YorkFans left flowers and handwritten letters outside the building that was used as the exterior shot in Friends. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 4. / 68,9 Read more »