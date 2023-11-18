Former National Footballer Chris Yip-Au Joins Seychelles Football Federation

Former national footballer Chris Yip-Au joined the Seychelles Football Federation as its head of women’s football and women’s national team coach. Yip-Au, 29, made the decision to leave Singapore and pursue this coaching opportunity despite her love for home and the football scene in Singapore.
