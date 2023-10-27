Former DJ Dongfang Billy reveals he weighed 126kg in June, working to regain his trim physique

BEIJING – Former radio deejay Dongfang Billy is working hard to regain his trim physique after struggling with health problems in recent years, he reveals in a Facebook post on Monday.

Wang, who now resides in China, has kept a low profile on social media in recent years and did not post photos of his weight gain until now. Wang revealed his weight gain was a result of not being able to exercise after the operations. Also, side effects from medication greatly affected his metabolism.

He also said he tipped the scales at 126kg in June but has since lost 25kg. His goal is to build confidence, he said, and to slowly return to his weight before surgery. Wang, a leukaemia survivor, hopes the videos will encourage his followers to “face life’s challenges head-on”. headtopics.com

