Former BigBang Frontman G-Dragon Questioned by Police over Drug Use Allegations

The former frontman for the K-pop band BigBang, G-Dragon, appeared for police questioning over allegations of illegal drug use. This comes amid an ongoing crackdown on illegal drugs by the South Korean government. G-Dragon denied any wrongdoing and stated that there is no truth to the accusation.

