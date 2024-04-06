Former Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop Appointed as UN Envoy for Myanmar

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed former Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop as his new envoy for Myanmar . Bishop, who currently serves as the chancellor of the Australian National University, will work with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other stakeholders to find a political solution to the crisis in Myanmar .

