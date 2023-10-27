Foodpanda customer fails to get refund despite reporting missing items from two consecutive orders

ordered items from Mr Bean at Jurong Point on Wednesday (Oct 25) but found that he was missing a Hazelnut Royale Pancake which cost $2.90.The next day (Oct 26), he ordered food from Zhen Neng Zhu Ban Mian and Fish Soup in Jurong via the Foodpanda app.When the Foodpanda representative told him they 'won't be able to proceed with a refund' he lamented.

After expressing frustration that this had happened again, the Foodpanda rep said they would pass the issue to their specialist team for further review."I don't know how they can do that.View more photos in the gallery above.

Read more:

stompsingapore »

Commentary: Could Trans-cab merger and rumoured foodpanda buyout spell trouble for Grab customers?Grab could potentially acquire taxi company Trans-cab and food delivery competitor foodpanda in Singapore. But it has every incentive to keep the ecosystem competitive, says Momentum Works’ Jianggan Li. Read more ⮕

Woman dines in restaurant to get 50% discount but Foodpanda promo disappears when it's time to payShe confirmed that the promotion was still ongoing when she first stepped into FuFu Pot restaurant at Plaza Singapura. Read more ⮕

Israel agrees to US request to delay Gaza invasion: ReportIsrael has agreed to delay an expected invasion of Gaza for now so that the United States can rush missile defences to the region to protect US troops there, the Wall Street Journal repor Read more ⮕

Commentary: Could Trans-cab merger and rumoured foodpanda buyout spell trouble for Grab customers?Grab could potentially acquire taxi company Trans-cab and food delivery competitor foodpanda in Singapore. But it has every incentive to keep the ecosystem competitive, says Momentum Works’ Jianggan Li. Read more ⮕

Youths seen riding PMDs on the road without helmets: 'Life is precious, kids'Youths are taking to the roads on their personal mobility devices (PMDs) despite it being illegal. Read more ⮕

Russia executing soldiers who refuse to follow orders, White House saysWASHINGTON: The United States has information that the Russian military is executing soldiers who do not follow orders related to the war with Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday (Oct 26). Read more ⮕