Food Picks: New restaurants Imbue and Nong Geng Ji; The Astor Grill expands its menu

Like at The Spot, he focuses on modern European-Asian cuisine, but offers a more refined dining experience. Prices for the two-course lunch menu start at $58++, while dinner is priced from $158++ for the five-course tasting menu. Selected items are also part of the a la carte dinner menu.Here, the star item is his take on drunken chicken, with the succulent meat marinated in a doubanjiang emulsion and paired with Shaoxing wine jelly and Sichuan green peppercorn oil.

For dessert, the yuba pavlova – encased in crisp meringue shards – has a lovely lemon curd centre perfumed with sesame oil.Restaurant chain Nong Geng Ji, which specialises in Hunan cuisine, has launched its first overseas outlet at Collyer Quay Centre.

If you are intending to eat proper pieces of beef, I do not recommend the stir-fried beef with fried chilli ($28.90). Refresh the palate with Nong Geng Ji’s one-litre drinks, such as lemon tea ($3.90), orange juice ($3.90) and tangerine ($4.90).The Astor Grill's steaks are cooked on a custom-built parrilla grill. PHOTO: THE ST. REGIS SINGAPORE

