Food caterer fined $6k after 92 people fall sick, cockroach and rodent infestations found

In the interest of public health, SFA suspended the food business operations of KG Catering from Nov 9, 2022 to Feb 1, 2023 and directed the licensee to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve the food safety practices and cleanliness of its premises.SFA said:"Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain.

"While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part." SFA added that all food establishments should ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained. They should also adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements.

Those found to have violated the Environmental Public Health Act may be fined up to $2,000. In the case of a continuing offence, they can be further fined up to $100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.

Those who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them, and instead provide feedback viaManna Pot Catering fined $8,000 after 21 people fell ill, multiple hygiene lapses found

