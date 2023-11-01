Food caterer fined $6,000 for hygiene lapses after 92 suffer food poisoning

The cases of gastroenteritis happened across three separate incidents, and were reported to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Ministry of Health (MOH) between Sept 20, 2022, and March 11, 2023. Gastroenteritis symptoms include diarrhoea and vomiting.SFA and MOH inspected the caterer’s premises on three occasions and found multiple food safety lapses, such as cockroach and rodent infestations, improper storage of food and poorly maintained premises.

SFA suspended the food business operations of KG Catering from Nov 9, 2022, to Feb 1, 2023, and “directed the licensee to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve the food safety practices and cleanliness of its premises”.It added: “While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part.

All food establishments should ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained, as well as adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements, SFA said. Those found to have violated the Environmental Public Health Act may be fined up to $2,000. In the case of a continuing offence, they can be further fined up to $100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.

Those who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them, and instead provide feedback viaResend verification e-mail

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.