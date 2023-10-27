Focused Gauff is special talent, says US Open director Allaster

FILE PHOTO: Sep 9, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates with the championship trophy after her match against Aryna Sabalenka (not pictured) in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/File PhotoNEW YORK : American tennis is in good hands with Coco Gauff, U.S.

The triumph came amid a 16-match winning streak for Gauff that ended in the China Open semi-final last month at the hands of old foe Iga Swiatek of Poland. "It feels like she's been around for a long time. She's only 19... She is special. She is humble and kind, she's hardworking. And she is very, very focused on winning."

The moment was made all the sweeter for Allaster, the former WTA head who won the Women's Sports Foundation's Billie Jean King Leadership Award this year after the U.S. Open celebrated its 50th anniversary of gender equal prize money.

"It's certainly a proof point of the value of women's sport, of women's tennis, when the fans are showing up in the stadiums and loving it," she said."And then we know the fans are showing up and consuming on ESPN and around the world."

