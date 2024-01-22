Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Ends Election Campaign, Supports Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ended his election campaign on Jan 21, saying he could not ask supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources without a clear path to victory. WASHINGTON - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was once the leading Republican rival to Donald Trump, ended his election campaign on Jan 21 and threw his support behind the former president.

Mr DeSantis’ withdrawal, after months of weakening support, leaves only Ms Nikki Haley standing between Trump and the nomination as the Republican Party’s candidate for the US presidential election in November. In a video message, Mr DeSantis said that following his second-place finish last week in the Iowa caucuses, he could not “ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory”.The decision came less than two days before the New Hampshire primary, where polls showed him far behind front-runner Trump and former UN ambassador Ms Hale





