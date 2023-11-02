Flip to the future: A closer look and review of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

Additionally, for folks who love to add a little colour into their lives, the phone comes in mint, lavender, graphite and cream colours. Whilst online exclusive colourways include grey, blue, green and yellow.

The phone also utilises a wide variety of recycled materials in its body, including pre-consumer recycled glass and aluminium and post-consumer recycled plastics, sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and PET bottlesAmongst the biggest upgrades in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, is the new and versatile 3.4 inch full flex outer window.

You can also use the camera controller on your Galaxy Watch6 to take handsfree selfies, or prop up the phone to watch vids and take photos. The best part? The window is fully customisable with plenty of options to suit your style.

The videos were also impressive with crisp quality as well as an impressive zoom functionality all the way from 0.6x to 10x, with textures rendered relatively well, and noise kept to a minimum.Alternatively, when it comes to night photography, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 faired pretty well when it came to capturing images with well-lit images and preserved colour saturation.

Compared to the iPhone, the Flip5 also offered various different password options like face recognition, fingerprints, PIN, password, and patterns. The keyboard is also useful, displaying both alphabets and numerical values for less back and forth.

The Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chip also fared well when it comes to gaming, with the phone able to process and keep up with quick graphics. However the phone did start to heat up after about 10-15 minutes of heavy use.

