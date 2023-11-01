First Reit DPU down 6.1% in 9M

In a bourse filing, the real estate investment trust said the DPU was at 0.62 cents for the third quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, rental and other income grew 0.6% year-on-year to $81.4m in 9M 2023 following the acquisition of 12 Japanese nursing homes in March 2022 and two other nursing homes in September 2022.

Rental and Other Income from Indonesia in 9M 2023 fell 1% to $55.2m year-on-year largely due to currency translation impact. First Reit is targeting developed markets to be included in more than 50% of its portfolio by fiscal year 2027.

