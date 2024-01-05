First Modern Lightweight Airliner Burns Down in Japan Runway Collision

The runway collision in Japan on Jan 2 marks the first time a modern lightweight airliner has burned down and is being seen as a test case for how well a new generation of carbon-composite planes copes with a catastrophic fire. The Japan Airlines (JAL) Airbus A350 crashed into a De Havilland Dash-8 coast guard turboprop plane shortly after landing at Haneda airport in Tokyo, bursting into flames.

All 379 people aboard the A350 were evacuated from the burning aircraft, but five of the six coast guard crew were killed. Photographs of the wreckage showed the A350 fuselage in cinders. While investigators seek the cause of the collision, the aviation industry is keen to confirm the survivability of high-tech composite airliners which have transformed the economics of long-haul flight and airlines in the past decade. The crash"is really the first case study that we have, not only from a fire perspective, but also just from a crash survivability perspective", said Anthony Brickhouse, an air safety expert at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Universit





