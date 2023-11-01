First foreigners reported leaving Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing

Queues formed early on Wednesday at the terminal and some 545 foreigners and dual nationals along with about 90 sick and wounded were expected to leave. After being allowed into the terminal area, huge queues formed around crossing booths for checks on passports and other documents.The zone around the terminal has been hit during Israeli air raids on Gaza after the Hamas attacks.Some of those being taken out for treatment in Egyptian hospitals are among more than 15,000 wounded in retaliatory Israeli strikes.

There is no timeline for how long the Rafah crossing will remain open for evacuation, a source briefed on the deal said. The agreement is not linked to other issues under negotiation such as the hostages held by Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that governs Gaza, or pauses designed to easewhich is suffering from food, water, fuel and medical shortages, said the source.

Hamas has told mediators it will soon release some foreign captives, spokesman Abu Ubaida of the group’s armed wing al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video on the Telegram app on Tuesday.The suffering in Gaza and how the world became complicit

On Wednesday, communications and Internet services were completely cut off in the enclave again, Gaza’s largest telecommunications provider Paltel said. Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas after several inconclusive wars dating back to the militant group’s 2007 takeover of Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed international calls for a “humanitarian pause” in fighting to enable emergency aid deliveries to civilians.“We are in a tough war. It will be a long war,” he said. “I promise to all citizens of Israel: We will get the job done. We will press ahead until victory.”“a variety of permutations” for the future of the Gaza StripHe told a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing the status quo of Hamas being in charge of Gaza could not continue.

