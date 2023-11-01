First foreigners leave Gaza for Egypt through Rafah crossing: AFP

Convoys of desperately needed aid have passed between Egypt and Gaza but no people have been allowed to cross.Egypt has prepared a field hospital in Sheikh Zuwayed in the Sinai, according to medical sources.

Earlier reports said Qatar had mediated an agreement between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, in coordination with the United States, to allow for the movement. There is no timeline for how long the Rafah crossing will remain open for evacuation, a source briefed on the deal said.

The agreement is not linked to other issues under negotiation such as the hostages held by Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that governs Gaza, or pauses designed to easeIsrael sent its forces into Gaza following weeks of air bombardments in retaliation forHamas has told mediators it will soon release some of the 200 or so foreign captives it had taken during the attack on Israel, Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the group’s armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video on the Telegram app on...

The UN and other aid officials have said civilians in the enclave are living in a public health catastrophe, with hospitals struggling to treat casualties as electricity supplies peter out. On Wednesday, communications and internet services were completely cut off in the enclave again, Gaza’s largest telecommunications provider Paltel said.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas after several inconclusive wars dating back to the militant group’s 2007 takeover of Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed international calls for a “humanitarian pause” in fighting to enable emergency aid deliveries to civilians. AFP, REUTERS

