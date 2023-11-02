First evacuees leave Gaza as Israel strikes refugee camp again

AFP reporters at Gaza's southern border saw ambulances whisking away the wounded to Egyptian field hospitals, including one young boy with heavy bandaging around his stomach. The Jabalia camp suffered a second strike in as many days Wednesday, with AFPTV images showing major damage and rescuers clawing through rubble to extract blood-stained casualties.

Palestinian residents said Israeli forces bombed and shelled Gaza by land, sea and air throughout the night, inflicting scores more casualties among the civilian population. About 200 people were waiting at the Palestinian side of the border on Wednesday morning, the source said.

Egypt has prepared a field hospital in Sheikh Zuwayed in the Sinai, medical sources said. Ambulances could be seen waiting at the Rafah crossing. The Gaza health ministry said on Wednesday that at least 8,796 Palestinians, including 3,648 children, have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct 7.The Israeli military said Tuesday's strikes on Jabalia, Gaza's largest refugee camp, had killed Ibrahim Biari, a Hamas commander it said was pivotal in organising the Oct 7 assault, as well as dozens of Hamas militants.

Eleven Israeli soldiers were also killed in fighting on Tuesday, the Israeli military said, its biggest one-day loss since the initial assault."We are in a tough war. It will be a long war," he said in a statement."I promise to all citizens of Israel: We will get the job done. We will press ahead until victory."

