First Christmas Eve street party, 3 Christmas Villages: Orchard Road will have more fun-filled activities to draw visitors this holiday season

Christmas on A Great Street, the signature year-end light-up of Orchard Road heralding the holiday season, will have more fun-filled activities to mark the 40th anniversary of the annual light up along the famous shopping belt, and the 25th anniversary of the Orchard Road Business Association (Orba).

Orba chairman Mark Shaw said Christmas on A Great Street attracted over four million visitors in 2022. He hopes the festivities in 2023 will draw around five to six million visitors, comparable to pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels.

Mr Shaw said Orba is working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure proper crowd control and security measures for the party, which will be a one-off event in 2023. The village at Shaw House Urban Plaza will open from Nov 24 and will feature a double-storey carousel and ferris wheel, among a variety of rides and games. The remaining two — at Plaza Singapura and Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza — will open from Dec 1 and Dec 8, respectively. headtopics.com

Organised by Orba and the Community Chest, the Light-Up Ceremony aims to raise funds to support more than 100 social service agencies running over 200 critical programmes. Hitachi Asia has been the main sponsor of the annual light-up for 33 consecutive years.

All 25 glass panels lining the pedestrian walkway from Ion Orchard to Mandarin Gallery will also feature AR displays.There will be music from speakers mounted on 44 lamp posts along Orchard Road. On Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, a countdown clock will help revellers mark the start of Christmas and the New Year. headtopics.com

The association will also work with the National Parks Board's Garden City Fund Plant-A-Tree Programme to plant 100 new trees along Orchard Road, and the rest of Singapore.Orchard Road is undergoing a rejuvenation to make the famed shopping stretch a must-visit lifestyle destination.

Read more:

asiaonecom »

Orchard Road to woo visitors with first Christmas Eve street party, three Christmas villagesThe festivities are expected to draw around five to six million visitors, comparable to pre-Covid levels. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Orchard Road to woo visitors with first Christmas Eve street party, three Christmas villagesChristmas on Orchard Road will be bigger, brighter and more magical in 2023, with the first Christmas Eve street party and three Great Christmas Villages to woo visitors. Christmas on A Great Street, the signature year-end light-up of Orchard Road heralding the holiday... Read more ⮕

Crows attack people outside Orchard Central: One man was seen bleeding from his earSeveral people were seen being attacked by crows at Orchard Road on Tuesday afternoon (Oct 24). Read more ⮕

'Rocking the SG lepak style': Fan spots Sam Smith at Orchard Road in singlet and shortsWhen in Rome, do as the Romans do. British pop star Sam Smith took the adage to heart when they were spotted walking down Orchard Road wearing a truly local outfit. A video uploaded by TikTok user Skyler26remy yesterday (Oct 25) shows Sam, 31, in a black singlet and black shorts — the polar opposite of their concert outfits which... Read more ⮕

Crows attack passers-by outside Orchard CentralAt least one man was seen leaving the area with a bleeding earlobe. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Woman, 64, assisting with investigations after accident involving two cars at Orchard RoadA 64-year-old woman is assisting police with investigations after her car was involved in an accident with another car along Orchard Road and Scotts Road on Wednesday afternoon (Oct 25). Read more ⮕