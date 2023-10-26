First Christmas Eve street party, 3 Christmas Villages: Orchard Road will have more fun-filled activities to draw visitors this holiday season

Christmas on A Great Street, the signature year-end light-up of Orchard Road heralding the holiday season, will have more fun-filled activities to mark the 40th anniversary of the annual light up along the famous shopping belt, and the 25th anniversary of the Orchard Road Business Association (Orba).
Orba chairman Mark Shaw said Christmas on A Great Street attracted over four million visitors in 2022. He hopes the festivities in 2023 will draw around five to six million visitors, comparable to pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels.
Mr Shaw said Orba is working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure proper crowd control and security measures for the party, which will be a one-off event in 2023. The village at Shaw House Urban Plaza will open from Nov 24 and will feature a double-storey carousel and ferris wheel, among a variety of rides and games. The remaining two — at Plaza Singapura and Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza — will open from Dec 1 and Dec 8, respectively. headtopics.com
Organised by Orba and the Community Chest, the Light-Up Ceremony aims to raise funds to support more than 100 social service agencies running over 200 critical programmes. Hitachi Asia has been the main sponsor of the annual light-up for 33 consecutive years.
All 25 glass panels lining the pedestrian walkway from Ion Orchard to Mandarin Gallery will also feature AR displays.There will be music from speakers mounted on 44 lamp posts along Orchard Road. On Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, a countdown clock will help revellers mark the start of Christmas and the New Year. headtopics.com
The association will also work with the National Parks Board's Garden City Fund Plant-A-Tree Programme to plant 100 new trees along Orchard Road, and the rest of Singapore.Orchard Road is undergoing a rejuvenation to make the famed shopping stretch a must-visit lifestyle destination.