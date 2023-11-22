Firms, investors willing to pay more to be in S'pore because of industrial peace, business-friendly environment: PM Lee

The Government's "pro-growth" and "pro-worker" approach is the reason why tripartism works in Singapore, and this has given the nation an "enormous and enduring advantage" over the years, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said. Tripartism can work in Singapore because the Government is both "pro-growth" and "pro-worker", Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

Tripartism — which involves "collaboration and compromise" between unions, employers and the Government — has created a "Singapore premium", he added. This benefits workers because companies and investors are willing to pay more to take advantage of Singapore's harmonious industrial relations and business-friendly environment





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Korean stars Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are expecting their first childThe couple's baby is expected to be born in February 2024.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

South Korean stars Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in expecting their first child in FebruaryThe acting couple tied the knot on April 7, 2023. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in expecting their first child in FebruarySEOUL – South Korean idol Lee Seung-gi is set to become a father. South Korean media outlet JTBC News reported on Wednesday that his wife, South Korean actress Lee Da-in, is pregnant with their first child. The news was confirmed by the 36-year-old...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Financial Firms Struggle to Use AI for Predicting Stock PricesFinancial firms are finding it difficult to use artificial intelligence (AI) to predict stock prices and boost profits. Despite the potential of AI to revolutionize stock-picking, experts believe that it will require a series of small tweaks and may initially provide only a modest edge. However, even a modest edge can result in significant profits on Wall Street. JPMorgan Chase has identified over 300 use cases for AI in its operations.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Analysis: Anti-Israel boycott in Malaysia, Indonesia dividing public opinion as firms, workers suffer income lossAnalysts say boycotts on alleged pro-Israel businesses are unlikely to directly impact the hostilities in Gaza, although they can be a moral support for the cause.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

China V-P Han Zheng calls on President Tharman, PM Lee during visit to S’poreThis is Mr Han Zheng's first official visit in his current capacity to the Republic. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »