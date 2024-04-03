Firefighter and Another Person Hospitalized After Defu Lane Fire

A firefighter and another person were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at an industrial estate in Defu Lane early on Wednesday morning. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at Block 30 Defu Lane 9 at about 12.

20am. The fire involved the contents of a two-storey industrial building, which houses a vehicle workshop on the ground floor and an office on the second floor.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TODAYonline / 🏆 1. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SCDF called to Defu Lane fire, second industrial blaze in a nightSINGAPORE: A fire broke out at an industrial estate in Defu Lane early Wednesday morning (Apr 3), just hours after a blaze in Eunos. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at Block 30 Defu Lane 9 at about 12.20am.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Firefighter and another person taken to hospital after Defu Lane fire; second industrial blaze in a nightThe second blaze occurred about three hours after the first fire in an industrial estate in Eunos.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Second Industrial Fire Breaks Out in SingaporeA firefighter and another person were taken to the hospital after an industrial fire broke out at Defu Lane, just three hours after a previous fire in Eunos. The fire was extinguished in about two hours with the help of 70 firefighters and 19 emergency vehicles.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

One lane of Upp Thomson Rd closed as PUB repairs burst pipeA pipe burst on Upper Thomson Road on the evening of March 12, sending a huge fountain of water into the air, with the water reaching an estimated height of 5m. A PUB spokesperson said the national water agency was alerted to the incident, which occurred near the junction...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Climate Voucher Scheme Expanded to All HDB Households in SingaporeAll HDB households in Singapore will receive S$300 worth of vouchers to buy climate-friendly appliances. The vouchers aim to offset the cost of purchasing energy- and water-efficient appliances. Other initiatives announced include a trial for thermal imaging cameras for rat surveillance in outdoor back-lane areas.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Houthi missile attack kills three seafarers on Red Sea merchant shipA Houthi missile attack on a Red Sea merchant ship has resulted in the death of three seafarers, marking the first fatalities since the group began targeting shipping in the busy trade lane. The attack, claimed by the Houthis, occurred off the coast of Yemen's port of Aden. Britain and the United States have been launching retaliatory strikes against the Houthis.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »