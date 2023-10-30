Fire sale? ValuDollar offers rooms for rent, with prices starting from $1,300 a month

PHOTO: ValuResidences, Reddit/HeavyArmsJinWith its perpetual "fire sales" signs, many of us turn to ValuDollar outlets to stock up on cheap chocolates, snacks and household items.

A standee promoting rooms put up for rent by the budget retailer's property arm ValuResidences went viral recently when aon Reddit on Oct 27. The post didn't indicate where the location was. In the comments, bemused netizens expressed surprise over this retailer's presence in the property market.

"We specialise in creating a home within a room, making sure that you will have your own personal space, a sanctuary to relax and recharge from the vagaries of life."for your personal usage". "While it's not a hotel housekeeping service, we will take care of the more onerous tasks," wrote ValuResidences, adding that house cleaning services will also be provided, and that they'll maintain the air-con units too.ValuResidences did disclaim that there will be "someBut they promised that they will try their best to ensure that tenants need not share appliances with others so that they can have their "own privacy and personal space".

Each listing indicates details including the room size, amenities, and whether utilities are included in the monthly rental cost.The listing of the 98 sq ft room says that it's suitable for couples and comes with a queen-sized bed, a workstation, and an attached bathroom.