Fire breaks out at SKH basement, staff member taken to hospital for smoke inhalation

alerted Stomp to the incident and shared a video of smoke coming from the hospital.In response to a Stomp query, SCDF said they were alerted to a fire at 110 Sengkang East Way at about 5.50pm.

"The fire involved a washer disinfector unit in a facility at basement one," an SCDF spokesperson said. "The fire was extinguished by the Sengkang General Hospital Company Emergency Response Team (CERT) members with four dry powder extinguishers before SCDF's arrival."The cause of the fire is under investigation.SCDF officer charged with causing grievous hurt by rash act over death of 19-year-old NSF firefighter