Fire breaks out at Eunos Avenue 6, three units affected

When ST arrived at the scene at about 9.45pm, a loud exploding sound was heard and soot was swirling around the area. An advisory message was issued to SGSecure mobile app users and M1, StarHub and Singtel mobile subscribers within the immediate vicinity, urging them to avoid the area. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Facebook that it was alerted to a fire at 1049 Eunos Avenue 6 at about 9.

15pm, and it arrived on the scene to find a raging fire that affected three units along a row of terrace workshops. Once the fire was under control, firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus proceeded into the smoke-logged units to locate the seat of fire, said SCDF. The firefighters found that the roof of one of the units had collapsed. The fire, which involved building materials and office equipment inside the three units, was extinguished in about four hours

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



straits_times / 🏆 5. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fire breaks out at Eunos industrial area, 3 workshops affectedSINGAPORE — A fire broke out at an industrial building in Eunos on Tuesday night (April 2), with dozens of firefighters deployed to the scene.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Fire breaks out at Eunos industrial area, SCDF urges people to avoid the areaSINGAPORE — A fire broke out at an industrial building in Eunos on Tuesday night (April 2), with dozens of firefighters deployed to the scene.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Fire at Eunos industrial area, SCDF urges people to avoid the areaSINGAPORE — Firefighters are battling a blaze in an industrial area in Eunos and are urging people to avoid the area.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Fire reported at Eunos industrial area, SCDF urges people to avoid the areaSINGAPORE — Firefighters are battling a blaze in an industrial area in Eunos and are urging people to avoid the area.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Caregiver support network expands to five new areas including Eunos and Chong PangOther areas are Toa Payoh West-Thomson, Kampong Chai Chee and Boon Lay.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

21-year-old to be charged over hit-and-run accident along Sims AvenueSINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man will be charged in court on Monday (Mar 25) for his suspected involvement in a hit-and-run case which caused two people to suffer serious injuries. The police said they were alerted on Saturday at about 11.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »