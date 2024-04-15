Fire breaks out at building in Bencoolen Street

SINGAPORE - About 100 people were evacuated from the premises of a building in Bencoolen Street after a fire broke out on April 15.

The Bencoolen, a building comprising both residential and commercial units, is located at this address. Mr Oliver Tan, 25, who lives next to The Bencoolen, first noticed something was amiss when white smoke covered his dining room window at around 2.30pm.

Fire Evacuation Bencoolen Street Singapore Kitchen

