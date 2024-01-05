Fintech Startup Aspire Creates Greenery-Filled Headquarters

The fintech player named its meeting rooms after iconic MRT stations like Orchard, Marina Bay, and more. What better way to stand out in the heart of fintech than to have an office that embodies it? This is what Aspire, a leading Fintech startup, has achieved with its new headquarters.A Singapore-founded company, Aspire designed its office to mirror the city state’s image as the Garden City.

So, it accommodated greenery within its concrete walls and strategically throughout the space, effectively generating a harmonious work environment that tames the turbulence of the fintech industry to which it belongs. “Greenery has also been proven to reduce stress and promote relaxation, creating a conducive environment for employees,” Aspire CEO and Co-Founder, Andrea Baronchelli told Singapore Business Review.Its office is also adorned with themed rooms named after iconic MRT stations such as Orchard, East Coast, Marina Bay, Chinatown, and Little Indi





