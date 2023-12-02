Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus makes bid to take over Inter Milan

With his Singapore-registered investment company XXI Century Capital, Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus believes he has what it takes to take over Serie A giants Inter Milan and turn them into “the best club in the world”. He has submitted a formal offer to Inter and hopes that the current owners will stay on as minority shareholders if his bid is successful. XXI Century Capital has raised US$2.5 billion for various projects, including the Inter bid.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.