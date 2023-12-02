Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus makes bid to take over Inter Milan

With his Singapore-registered investment company XXI Century Capital, Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus believes he has what it takes to take over Serie A giants Inter Milan and turn them into “the best club in the world”. He has submitted a formal offer to Inter and hopes that the current owners will stay on as minority shareholders if his bid is successful. XXI Century Capital has raised US$2.5 billion for various projects, including the Inter bid.





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.