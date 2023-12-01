Financially abundant investors in Singapore prioritize ESG and sustainability factors when investing, with 79% willing to divest from unsustainable companies. 91% believe investing in companies that mitigate climate change is important. This trend is more apparent in wealthier cohorts.





