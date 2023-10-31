Financial Support to Parents in SG: A Tradition or Obligation?

The man promised to give 5% of his income to each of his parents. He asked for a one-month delay before starting these payments and explained that he wanted to enjoy his first month’s income and promised to create a fixed schedule for future contributions. However, this request led to an emotional reaction from his mother, who felt disappointed by the delay, telling him she was disappointed while crying.

He also shared his mother earns three times more than him, while his father’s income surpasses his own by a staggering twelve-fold. He said: “I know this is a form of gratitude for them to raise me up, that’s why I won’t say I won’t give any money, I still will, but honestly I feel that they should also consider my feelings too,” and asked, “And am I really in the wrong to just ask for an extra month delay?”Redditor Nickie12345678 expressed a firm stance, saying, “I give 10%.

Logical_Research5630, on the other hand, described the man’s situation as “typical gaslighting from parents” and said it is “very common among adults in SG.” He added having a job and an income shows progress in life and should be appreciated.

“Conversely, commanche_00 expressed relief that her parents do not exhibit the same behaviour. She also empathised with the Redditor, reminding him to be thankful that his parents are still well off. According to Zula, financial responsibility within families has been discussed in Singapore. A poll by Answers.sg revealed that 32% of the respondents do not provide their parents with a monthly allowance. In contrast, 6% offer less than $250, while 13% allocate less than $500 to support their parents. Additionally, 14% contribute below $750, and 9% provide less than $1,000. Only 4% of respondents allocate less than $2,000 to their parents.

