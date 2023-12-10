Financial services emerge as top practice area for Singapore’s lawyers

Financial legal service is a big deal now in Singapore. Experts point to the city-state’s rise as a popular destination for high-net-worth families and the resurgence of asset management and private equity investment activity in Southeast Asia for spurring the need for legal advice in the financial services space.

“International capital continues to pour into the country, and businesses and investors seek a safe haven while the global economy faces ongoing uncertainty and disruption,” Prajakt Samant, Asia managing partner at Reed Smith, told the Singapore Business Review. Joo Khin Ng, partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP and director at Morgan Lewis Stamford LLC, shared the same observation, noting how investment funds practice continues to see increasing demand. “We advise funds, managers, financial services firms, and institutional investors on the most important legal issues their businesses face, particularly on impact funds,” Ng sai





SBRMagazine » / 🏆 13. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore to Provide Financial Incentives for Low-Income FamiliesLow-income families in Singapore will receive financial incentives and support to improve their lives. Families living in highly subsidised rental flats can receive up to $30,000 in total payouts if they meet certain employment criteria and make voluntary CPF contributions. The new ComLink+ scheme includes packages for pre-school education, employment, and home ownership. The aim is to encourage families to send their child to pre-school, find stable employment, and save to buy their own homes.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore Experts Recommend Sustainability Measures for Manufacturing CompaniesThe Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA), Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF), Deloitte, and Singapore Management University (SMU) have listed five recommendations for manufacturing companies to accelerate their sustainability transformation. Creating a Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer (CFSO) position and integrating sustainability into operations are among the suggestions.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Can Singapore host major sporting events?Former Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin and Singapore Aquatics president Mark Chay discuss the possibility of Singapore hosting major sporting events and which events it should target.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

No guarantees for frontline communities in Asia to receive climate change financial assistanceCommunities on the frontline of climate change in Asia face no guarantees of receiving a share of landmark financial assistance agreed upon by 200 nations at global climate change talks in Dubai on Thursday (Nov 30). Environmental advocacy and indigenous rights groups observing the United Nations-led Conference of the Parties (COP28) had mixed reactions to the potentially historic pledge to operationalise a loss and damage fund after years of tense negotiations. Loss and damage is the notion that the countries historically responsible for planet-warming emissions should financially help nations bearing the worst of the impacts.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Financial Firms Struggle to Use AI for Predicting Stock PricesFinancial firms are finding it difficult to use artificial intelligence (AI) to predict stock prices and boost profits. Despite the potential of AI to revolutionize stock-picking, experts believe that it will require a series of small tweaks and may initially provide only a modest edge. However, even a modest edge can result in significant profits on Wall Street. JPMorgan Chase has identified over 300 use cases for AI in its operations.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Experts call for more regulation in AI technologyIndustry experts warn that more regulation is needed in AI technology due to its unpredictability and potential bias. AI tools are expected to boost the global economy by US$9.5 trillion by 2030.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »