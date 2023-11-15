Financial Firms Struggle to Use AI for Predicting Stock Prices

Financial firms are racing to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into as many of their operations as they can. But investors continue to struggle to harness the technology to the business’s central goal: predicting price movements in a way that boosts profits. It’s a challenge that’s proving far tougher than enlisting computer algorithms to summarise research reports.

Even those sure that AI will one day revolutionise stock-picking think getting there will come through a long series of small tweaks and might initially produce a modest edge, though on Wall Street even a modest edge can mint billions.In all sorts of roles, including customer service and making trade execution more efficient. JPMorgan Chase says that it sees more than 300 use cases for AI across its operation

