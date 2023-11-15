HEAD TOPICS

Financial Firms Struggle to Use AI for Predicting Stock Prices

Financial firms are finding it difficult to use artificial intelligence (AI) to predict stock prices and boost profits. Despite the potential of AI to revolutionize stock-picking, experts believe that it will require a series of small tweaks and may initially provide only a modest edge. However, even a modest edge can result in significant profits on Wall Street. JPMorgan Chase has identified over 300 use cases for AI in its operations.

Financial firms are racing to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into as many of their operations as they can. But investors continue to struggle to harness the technology to the business’s central goal: predicting price movements in a way that boosts profits. It’s a challenge that’s proving far tougher than enlisting computer algorithms to summarise research reports.

Even those sure that AI will one day revolutionise stock-picking think getting there will come through a long series of small tweaks and might initially produce a modest edge, though on Wall Street even a modest edge can mint billions.In all sorts of roles, including customer service and making trade execution more efficient. JPMorgan Chase says that it sees more than 300 use cases for AI across its operation

