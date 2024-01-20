Finance and personal loan apps most downloaded in Indonesia

The number of downloads for personal loan and finance apps in 2023 grew by 22 per cent from 2022, according to data.ai. JAKARTA – A new study has found that finance and personal loan apps, as well as those that boost Internet security, are the most downloaded in Indonesia.

The popularity of these apps, rather than those for entertainment, social media or messaging platforms, stems from Indonesia’s lack of access to traditional banking services and strict Internet regulations, experts told The Straits Times. The large-scale study by United States-based tech firm data.ai published on Jan 10 found that app downloads from the finance and personal loan genre in Indonesia amounted to about 222 million in 2023. In second place, at about 194.7 million downloads, was virtual private network (VPN) apps. VPN is a technology that enables a secure network connection over the Internet. In third place was personalisation apps, like software to change a user’s phone wallpaper, at about 190.5 million downloads. Social media and communication apps trailed in seventh place, at 12





