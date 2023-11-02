Film and TV picks: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, French Film Festival, Castaway Diva

Ahead of Swift’s sold-out, six-night show at Singapore’s National Stadium in March, fans can experience the history-making tour on the big screen. The Eras Tour, a homage to all the singer-songwriter’s different albums and “eras”, is set to be the first concert tour that hits US$1 billion (S$1.37 billion) in ticket sales.

While the film will open across cinemas in Singapore on Friday, indie cinema chain The Projector will host an afterparty with Singapore’s longest-running party series and club night concept Eatmepoptart after the Saturday, 7.30pm screening of the movie.

The party is limited to the first 150 ticket holders aged 18 and above who redeem the wristbands from the cinema’s Intermission Bar after 4pm on Saturday.Hend Sabry stars as Olfa in Four Daughters, a unique documentary film that mixes fact and fiction. PHOTO: THE PROJECTORThe festival will open with 2023’s Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner, Anatomy Of A Fall (NC16, 151 minutes).

A mix of documentary and fiction with interview clips and reenactments, the unique film explores the true story of Tunisian Olfa Hamrouni and her four daughters. Her two older daughters disappeared in 2016 after they were radicalised and left Tunisia to fight alongside the Islamic State in Libya.The Projector will also present a retrospective titled Je T’aime, Jane, in memory of the late French actress and fashion icon Jane Birkin, whom the iconic luxury Hermes Birkin bag is named after.

The retrospective includes the film The Swimming Pool or La Piscine (1969, M18, 121 minutes) – a steamy psychological thriller involving three adults and a teenage girl – and the experimental documentary Jane B. For Agnes V (1988, M18, 97 minutes).Smash hit Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s (2022) lovable female lead Park Eun-bin is back to steal hearts, but instead of being a lawyer, this time, she plays a wannabe singer.

